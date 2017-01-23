Arrest made in murder of 80-year-old Lexington man - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

});
breaking

Arrest made in murder of 80-year-old Lexington man

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Wilson Jones Source: Lexington PD Wilson Jones Source: Lexington PD
Billy Ziegler Source: Family Billy Ziegler Source: Family
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
LEXINGTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An arrest has been made in the murder of a well known barber in Lexington.

Police say that 55-year-old Wilson A. Jones has been charged with capital murder in the death of 80-year-old Billy Ziegler. Ziegler was killed after being hit over the head with a hard object on Sunday night.

Relatives of Ziegler say that Jones worked for him and had known him for many years. 

The Holmes County Sheriff's Department is helping with the investigation. Police are working to find out the motive for this murder.

We will continue to update this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly