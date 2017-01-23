Some Hinds Co. students report minor injuries after morning bus - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Some Hinds Co. students report minor injuries after morning bus crash

HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

On Monday morning, a Hinds County school bus, operated by Durham School Services, was involved in a crash with a parked car while turning around.

Three students reported minor injuries. School officials say parents were informed and students were checked by AMR. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation. 

