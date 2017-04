The City of Jackson is about to make good use of some unused space downtown! Dignitaries like Governor Phil Bryant and Senator David Blount helped lay the first few bricks for the Capitol Art Lofts, a revitalization project across from the Hilton Garden Inn.

Seven buildings on a single block will be transformed into 31 affordable, loft-style living spaces. Mayor Yarber says the King Edward Revitalization project got the ball rolling.

"Had there been no King Edward there would be no conversation about the Art Lofts; no King Edward there would be no conversation about FedEx down the street and other businesses that have moved in, so we see this as being a catalyst for more and greater to come," he says.

The Capitol Art Lofts will also include gallery space.

