U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing cousin with assault rifle

38-year-old Tavoris Wells has died after police say he was shot multiple times with an assault rifle by his cousin.

US Marshals Task Force arrested 29-year-old Brian Nielsen Thursday morning at an undisclosed location.

"I was sitting in my niece's house and we just heard a lot of shots," neighbor Jessie Carr said. "We, actually, thought they was going to come through the window."

Update: Victim, Tavoris Wells, 38, has been pronounced deceased from multiple gsw. Charges upgraded to murder. 4th homicide for 2017. https://t.co/wXQC3kaTyX — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 23, 2017

The suspect, 29-year-old Bryan Nielson, a cousin of the victim, fled in a red Chevy van or truck. He disappeared after he was last seen near McWillie Drive on foot wearing dark colored clothing with a black rag on his head.

"He is armed with an assault rifle at this time and, from what we've learned, the assault rifle is possibly in a black garbage bag." Jackson Police Department Commander Tyree Jones said.

According to JPD, the red Chevrolet has been recovered. The charges have been upgraded to murder.

This is the fourth homicide in Jackson for 2017.

