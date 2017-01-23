Ole Miss guard Terence Davis named SEC Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference

SEC Player of the Week

Ole Miss’ Terence Davis, a 6-foot-4, 201-pound sophomore guard from Southaven, Miss., averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in wins over Tennessee and at Missouri. He scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Rebels knock off Tennessee. Thirteen of his 20 points came after halftime as Ole Miss overcame a 13-point second half deficit against the Vols. Davis recorded his fourth double-double of the season and his second of the week at Missouri with 19 points, 11 boards and four assists.

SEC Freshman of the Week

Auburn’s Austin Wiley, a 6-foot-11, 255-pound center from Hoover, Ala., averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in wins over LSU and Alabama. He totaled career-highs of 19 points and nine rebounds along with 25 minutes to lead Auburn to an 84-64 victory over Alabama. Wiley scored 15 of his 19 points and seven of his nine rebounds in the second half as the Tigers broke away from a 30-30 tie at halftime. He had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks in Auburn’s win over LSU.

