Lauderdale County mobile homes leveled by EF-2 twister

The National Weather Service had teams in Lauderdale County Monday, surveying damage after this weekend's severe weather.

They found that an EF-2 twister dropped out of the sky around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to MEMA the storm ravaged a mobile home park, flattening several.

The scene was one of clear devastation on Green Loop Road in the Lauderdale community.

Mobile homes rolled or ripped off their frames, others leveled and trees snapped like toothpicks.

Daniel Mayfield's mother took shelter in the tub and was blown out of her home.

"And she headed to the front porch over here which was the only thing left standing," said Mayfield. "And she was underneath that front porch. You know God had his hand on her."

In a strange twist of fate, Mamie Harbin was consoling her brother who lost everything in the Hattiesburg tornado, and hours later her home was also destroyed by a twister.

"I was the victim Saturday," said Harbin. "Looking at their pictures, you know thanking God they were okay, not knowing the next day was going to be my day."

Fannie Lard stood in front of what was left of her trailer Monday.

Lard was in the hallway when the EF-2 twister hit her neighborhood. She says a water heater saved her life.

"So I just stood there in the hallway and I heard something, explained Lard. "Then the next thing I know, I was going backwards and I kneeled down beside my hot water tank and I just moved debris and came out and found my neighbor."

Two churches were hit, one was blown away by the tornadic winds and another with severe roof damage - leaving parishioners no choice, but to begin again.

With all the destruction, there were no deaths in Lauderdale County.

MEMA reports one woman suffered minor injuries.

