Clinton PD arrests armed robbery/aggravated assault suspect

Detectives and Warrants division Officers of the Clinton Police Department, in Conjunction with the Hinds County Sheriff Office Warrants Department, took Ladarien Jones (aka “Southside Dee”), into custody Monday without incident.

Jones is being held at the Raymond Detention Center on $500,000 bond. He is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery in connection with the January 2 shooting of a 17-year-old in Clinton.

In the early morning hours of January 2, the victim set up a transaction through the internet, to sell a firearm to Ladarien Jones, also known as “Southside Dee”.

During the transaction, Jones stole the gun from the victim, shot the victim in the abdomen and fled the scene with the firearm. The 17-year-old victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

