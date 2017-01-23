Rankin County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit has new addition

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has made a new addition to its K9 unit, bringing the department up to three certified K9’s.

The newest member of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is a 75-pound sable colored male German Shepherd, born on May 11, 2015.

His name is “Voodoo” and his human partner is Deputy Drew Payne.

Voodoo was carefully selected and imported to the United States from the Czech Republic to begin his initial training.

The dog is certified in narcotics detection, obedience, building/area searches, article searches, tracking, and handler protection and right now, he lives at home with Deputy Payne and his family.

Deputy Payne and Voodoo underwent a seven week training program at Hub City Canine Consultants in Hattiesburg. Hub City Canine trained Voodoo in the basic skills necessary for a competent K9 for Rankin County.

Additional training will take place on an ongoing basis to maintain a high level of service from the dog.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office was able to pay for the additional K9 Unit thanks to busted drug dealers and drug smugglers.

Drug Seized Funds will pay for many of the costs related to boarding, food, health/vet, and training costs.

