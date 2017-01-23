80-year-old barber and community icon found murdered

A longtime beloved and respected Lexington businessman was found brutally murdered in his home Sunday.

In roughly 24 hours, police made an arrest that sends shock waves throughout the family and community.

According to Lexington Police, officers were called by a neighbor to do a welfare check on 80-year-old William "Billy" Ziegler when they could not reach him Sunday.

"Most everybody that grew up here, he gave their first haircut," said Ziegler's nephew Bobby Williamson.

Lexington Police Chief Robert Kirkland said Ziegler was inside his North Street home, dead of blunt force trauma to the head.

55-year-old Wilson A. Jones was arrested Monday morning and charged with capital murder.

"He had been basically a part of the family at times," said Williamson.

The family spokesman said surveillance video shows Ziegler invited Jones into his home Sunday morning.

"Of course he was friends of our family. Had worked for our family, Had stopped by and asked Billy for something to drink and went in and Billy was fixing him a drink," added Williamson. "They have him on camera going in and out of the house, plus the ATM machine using his debit card afterwards".

For more than five decades Ziegler operated City Barber Shop just off the square in Lexington.

Tommy Barrentine grew up with Ziegler's youngest son, who tragically died in an automobile accident.

"He was just a good old guy. I mean everybody loved him, was crazy about him. He was a fixture in this community, has been for years," said Barrentine. "He was very caring, just everybody loved him."

Relatives said Ziegler worked every day at the barber shop until his murder and he lived alone following the recent death of his wife Mary Ann.

