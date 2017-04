Cottrell CME Church in Hattiesburg was damaged by the deadly storms that tore through the Pine Belt over the weekend.

Pastor Archelous Knox said it was severely damaged by the weekend tornadoes and he is confident it will be rebuilt, but Knox said that's not his immediate focus for now.

"Our members are doing well. We have faith that our church is going to be restored, but right now, our focus is on bringing a little love to the community," said Pastor Knox. "There are a lot of impoverished houses there in the neighborhood where individuals don't have anything, uh, such as nothing to eat; no place to stay."

Pastor Knox said he and his congregation are partnering with Wayside Temple, across the street, to provide a place of worship and to supply food and comfort to the community in a gathering on Saturday, January 28.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. Al rights reserved