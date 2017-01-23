Vicksburg Police searching for shoplifting suspects

Vicksburg Police are searching for two women who were involved in a shoplifting at the Dillard's Department store.

On Saturday, January 21, around 8 p.m., two women walked into Dillard's. Moments later, one of the women left the store without paying for a comforter set and a blanket, both valued at $277.

The suspect was approached by a Vicksburg Police Officer who was working part-time as a security officer for the store.

The officer asked the suspect to return to the store. Once inside, the suspect sprayed the officer with pepper spray and was able to escape.

The merchandise was recovered.

Vicksburg Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying both women, the second woman is also believed to be involved in the shoplifting.

If anyone can identify the suspects, call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

