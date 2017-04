The leader of the Democratic minority in the Mississippi House says partisan tensions have eased a bit so far this year.

Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis said Monday at a luncheon sponsored by the Stennis Institute of Government and the Capitol press corps that he and Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn have been holding regular meetings.

Baria says Democrats want to cooperate with Republicans when they can, but will maintain a principled opposition on some issues.

Democrats make up less than 40 percent of the 122-member House, meaning they can't stop most general bills or spending items.

In 2016, though, they used procedural weapons to bog down House business on measures after Democrats said Republicans were being unfair. That showdown ended in hard feelings and a shaky truce.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.