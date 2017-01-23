16-year-old identified, charged as adult for murder of step father

A 38-year-old man, who was assaulted by his 16-year-old step-son on January 14, died at UMMC on Monday.

Suspect was charged w/ agg assault. Charges will be upgraded to murder. Incident occurred in the 3700 blk of Brame St. (2017 5th homicide) https://t.co/DyTepxNEQw — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 24, 2017

According to JPD, Andre Williams and his step-son were fighting at a home on Brame Street when the 16-year-old punched Williams, knocking him to the ground.

Jackson police have identified the teenager as Latravion Wright.

Williams sustained serious injured from the fall and was unresponsive when medical personnel arrived. Authorities questioned the step-son and he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault as a juvenile.

Williams died at UMMC on Monday.

His step-son is still in custody and investigators are seeking to upgrade the charges to murder.

This investigation in ongoing. This is the City of Jackson's fifth homicide of 2017.

More information will be released upon proper charges being filed against the suspect in this case.

