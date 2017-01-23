How to help Hattiesburg and Petal storm victims

Mississippians are generous and want to know how they can help those impacted by the tornadoes.

The best way to help may not even involve a trip to the Pine Belt.

Your safest bet for helping tornado victims right now, is to consider giving money to established organizations.

"The critical part with that, is being able to take those monetary donations and immediately provide service," noted Terry Lightheart, Salvation Army Disaster Services Director. "Whereas when we have in kind donations, they're having to be sorted. It takes staff to do that and time to get that out."

Not even the Salvation Army was able to get to some of the hardest hit areas Sunday due to downed power lines and debris.

To donate to the Salvation Army recovery efforts, click here.

Volunteer Mississippi is echoing the message not to rush into the impacted areas.

"We do need people to stay at home," said Allison Washington with Volunteer Mississippi. "We need people to stay at home until we give out some kind of directive. We need those directives and once we get those directives we can give them out to our volunteer response centers."

A volunteer response center is being set up now at East Jerusalem Baptist Church on South Tipton Street in Hattiesburg. Volunteers are asked to report there starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"Those volunteer response centers will call out for different items, different supplies, monetary donations, as well as physical help for these particular areas," added Washington.

Red Cross is also requesting donations. People can donate by visiting this website, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Extra Table is an organization based in Hattiesburg that started the "Give. Feed. Recover." campaign. The goal is to stock food pantries and soup kitchens in the Pine Belt as part of relief efforts.

You can donate to the campaign here.

