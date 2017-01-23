Hattiesburg recovery continues

The long road to recovery has begun for victims of last week's tornado in Hattiesburg.

Residents in the neighborhood adjacent to William Cary College spent the day retrieving what they could from their damaged or destroyed homes. Some residents there say they lost almost everything.

Several lost their homes and their vehicles, and are having to stay with relatives or friends for the time being.

Relief aid workers are also helping out. The Red Cross and several church groups were in the area providing meals to families displaced by the storm.

"We've seen a lot of destruction, but we've also seen a lot of hope," said Carol Summerall, a Red Cross Disaster Relief worker.

Those that live in the area are also going door to door offering whatever help they can, in the wake of this disaster.

"Everybody's stopping and just helping out where they see somebody that needs a helping hand," said Rachel Ingram, whose home was damaged in the tornado. "So I can really say as a community were being strong we're just trying to get through it cause there's a lot of damage that's been done as far as that being materialistic things people are just lucky and glad to have their lives."

Classes were canceled Monday as crews worked to clean up the William Carey college campus. It took a direct hit from the tornado.

The National Guard and law enforcement are also patrolling, partially to prevent looting in the area, and to keep sightseers out of the workers' way.

