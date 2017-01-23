Mississippi physician honored by state lawmakers

Known as a champion of human rights and healthcare, a Mississippi doctor was honored for his work Monday at the State Capitol.

Dr. Robert Smith, a native of Terry, was presented a proclamation recognizing his work to bring affordable and quality healthcare to people of this state, as well as around the country. During the civil rights era, Dr. Smith led the Medical Committee for Human Rights which became the medical arm of the movement.

Myrlie Evers-Williams, the widow of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers, helped recognize Smith for his work and dedication.



"If it's any way possible for Medgar to know about this event, he would say to you, thank you, my friend, well done," said Evers-Williams.

Dr. Smith said, "The most important thing to me is that I happened to be apart of a movement that has brought healthcare and is bringing healthcare, currently bringing healthcare to 200 or 300 thousand Mississippians."

Dr. Smith says he still works every day. The resolution presented by lawmakers recognized his lifetime of achievements in the medical field during the civil rights movement and throughout his medical career.

