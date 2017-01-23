Mississippi Animal Advocacy Group protests outside Farm Bureau event

Outside a Farm Bureau reception for legislators today, the Mississippi Animal Advocates Group held signs in protest.

They say Farm Bureau has spent years lobbying against animal cruelty legislation.

"We're just frustrated that our government isn't really representing what we feel," said Hallie Swayze Marshall, the protest organizer for the Mississippi Animal Advocacy Group. "As Mississippians, we love our pets."

Swayze Marshall's group says they've been trying to enact stricter punishments for animal cruelty.

The biggest thing standing in their way: The Farm Bureau.

"They're basically bribing our elected officials to kill the bills that are in the legislature every year," said Rhonda Myers.

Myers and other protesters were extremely annoyed the Farm Bureau's event where the animal advocates protested was actually a reception for state legislators - the very ones who the group felt wasn't listening to their complaints about animal cruelty.

The Animal Advocacy Group wants to make it so that a first time offender of animal cruelty towards a domesticated cat or dog can be convicted with a felony, and be charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

The Farm Bureau said in a statement they are "...adamantly opposed to the cruelty, abuse, or mistreatment of any animal," and that they "...would like to see the current law enforced to its fullest extent before adding additional laws."

REVISED: The Animal Advocacy Group feels the Farm Bureau should play no part in their bill, because the Farm Bureau deals mostly with livestock, and the language in the legislation very specifically refers exclusively to cats and dogs.

Swayze Marshall says the Farm Bureau has made claims that the bill could later expand to other animals and affect farmers, but she said emphatically that they have no intention of altering the bill to include anything but domesticated cats and dogs.

"We also know that people who start out with cruelty toward animals end up being cruel toward people," said Ethel Rose, another protester who held a sign listing serial killers and other violent offenders who tortured animals before moving to attacking people.

Right now, neglecting an animal has a maximum punishment of up to a $1000 fine and six months in jail.

A felony charge would be a $1,000 fine and one to five years in jail.

"Legislation that was passed in 2011, it's good," said Marshall. "It's something to work with, but we really need to make where it has a little bit more teeth to it, that our law enforcement can have something to really work with."

The protesters say animal cruelty is unacceptable, and the law should represent that.

