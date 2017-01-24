Coming up on WLBT: Man wanted in Jackson's latest murder

Jackson police are on the lookout for the man who shot and killed his family member. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
We've got an awesome Mississippi Strong story this morning as volunteers are headed to help tornado victims in Hattiesburg. We'll have a live report.
Give yourself some extra time as you head out the door this morning; you might run into some fog. Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
The pizza’s box had a special message that the man says reminded him his wife, who had recently died, is still watching over him.More >>
An alleged gunman and a bystander at a gas station were both wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident at the Walmart on Bush River Road on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper remains barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate surrender.More >>
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to do something special for his little sister she will never forget.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
