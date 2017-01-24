Fourth man pleads guilty in Rankin Co. drug conspiracy - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fourth man pleads guilty in Rankin Co. drug conspiracy

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A fourth man, Alberto Prado, has pleaded guilty in the Rankin County drug conspiracy.

Prado pleaded guilty to two felony drug charges and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Two of the other co-conspirators, Juan Figueroa and Antonio Herrera have also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The fourth and final defendant, Jose Reymundo, is in custody in New Mexico on other unrelated drug charges.

These defendants were arrested on February 2 while driving on I-20 in Rankin County. Detectives pulled them over and found 33 grams of heroin, over 12 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and over $75,000 from selling drugs.

Pelahatchie police and Homeland Security Investigations helped with this investigation.

