Madison church helps Hattiesburg tornado victims

Several members of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison traveled to Hattiesburg Tuesday morning to assist with storm recovery efforts.

While in the area, the group of volunteers will be working with Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief to help storm victims repair homes and clean up debris in the hardest hit areas of the city.

Four people were killed and dozens injured after a tornado moved across parts of Hattiesburg and Petal early Saturday morning. The tornado also damaged and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

Broadmoor Baptist Church will send more volunteers to the Hattiesburg area Saturday and Sunday.

