CONSIDER THIS: St. Jude Dream Home

Wouldn't it be great if there was a place dedicated to curing sick children for free because the money came from people like you? Well, that place is real. It is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. At St. Jude, medical bills are always paid, but this does not happen easily.

It takes money to operate St. Jude to both care for and conduct research to find cures for children. And once again you have an opportunity to help.

WLBT is partnering with St. Jude to give away a 3,100-square foot home valued at approximately $485,000. Construction is underway right now in the Latter Rayne subdivision in Flowood.

Consider This:

You could win this Dream Home. Tickets are on sale now. Go to our website or call the St. Jude Dream Home ticket hotline (800) 371-6789 to purchase your ticket.

Did I mention you could win the Dream Home? The truth is, only one person will win the home, so even if you don’t win, your support is critical to helping the children and families who depend on St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

