Ashley Beals named SWAC Co-Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has recognized Alabama State forward Britney Wright and Mississippi Valley State forward Ashley Beals as Women’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week for their outstanding performances in week 11 of the regular season

Ashley Beals

Mississippi Valley State

Sr. | 6-0 | F | Canton, Miss.



Beals averaged a double-double in Mississippi Valley’s two victories this past week, posting a stat line of 27.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.5 SPG and 1.0 BPG on 54.8 percent shooting. Beals finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in the Devilettes’ 64-55 win over Prairie View. In MVSU’s 75-74 overtime win over Texas Southern (W 75-74 OT) the senior put up 26 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist. Beals currently sits second in the league in rebounding (8.0 RPG), leads the conference in offensive rebounding (3.5 OPRG) and is eighth in scoring at 13.5 PPG.



Britney Wright

Alabama State

Sr. | 5-10 | F | Detroit, Mich.



Wright averaged 31.5 points per game this week in SWAC play, including a career-high 35 points to go with eight rebounds against Southern (W 75-70) on Monday night. The senior shot 55.2 (21-38) percent from the floor and 50 (3-of-6) percent from beyond the arc in the two games. She also finished 94.7 (18-of-19) percent from the free throw line, including hitting all 10 of her shots against Southern. In the Hornets’ 72-54 win over Alcorn State, Wright scored 28 points and corralled seven rebounds. Currently, the Detroit, Mich. native stands second in the league in scoring (16.1 PPG) and fourth in rebounding (7.1 RPG).

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.