Overturned vehicle stalls traffic in Rankin County

Overturned vehicle stalls traffic in Rankin County

Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Traffic is blocked in both directions in Rankin County at Greenfield Circle and Donnell Drive for an overturned vehicle.

Brandon Fire, Pafford Ambulance, and Rankin County authorities are on the scene.

Rankin County under-Sheriff Raymond Duke tells us there are possible injuries at the scene.

