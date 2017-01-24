Ta'Jay Henry named SWAC Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has recognized Mississippi Valley State senior Ta’Jay Henry as the SWAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his outstanding performance during week 11 of the regular season.
Ta’Jay Henry
Mississippi Valley State
Sr. ¦6-7¦ F ¦Queens, N.Y.
The forward poured in a game-high 30 points with 22 rebounds to lift the Delta Devils to a 103-89 overtime victory against previously conference undefeated Texas Southern on Monday night after a 21-point, 12 rebound outburst against Prairie View A&M this past Saturday.
The Queens, N.Y. native shot a combined 20-of-24 from field (83 percent) in those two games including 11-of-15 from the free throw line.
