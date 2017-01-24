Police pursuit legislation introduced

State leaders are addressing the dangers of high-speed police pursuits. One lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require oversight when it comes to who can chase, and where.

House Bill 728, authored by Representative Earle Banks, would require law enforcement agencies that conduct pursuits, to have written policies and force them to address situations in which those chases go into other jurisdictions.

"We need some type of supervision, not just I write a policy that I like," said Banks. "Well I'd like to make a policy my neighbors can live with that police departments in pursuit are good neighbors and we work together as good neighbors to catch the criminals."

Byram police chief Luke Thompson chairs the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. He says communication between police departments is crucial, even though his policy differs from Jackson's.

"The law allows for us to chase bad guys," said Chief Thompson. "That's what we do, that's what police officers do. We recognize every community has their own expectations."

Byram officers regularly train on aspects of their written policy, and review it, to maintain their accreditation. Lawmakers are now trying to take pursuit safety one step further.

"Sometimes these are real criminals we need to catch, but sometimes maybe a petty theft like last year," added Banks. "Clinton came into Jackson, a man was killed on Capitol street. "So these are the things we don't want to happen."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.