Madison County Schools promotes STEM with new robotics tournament

Mississippi is lagging when it comes to education. A Wallethub study says we are the 2nd least educated state.

The Capital City is also at the bottom of the list for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math professionals, but a Madison County Schools' robotics program is hoping to help break the cycle.

The inaugural robotics competition in Madison County Tuesday attracted nearly 300 elementary students. The students built the robots, which shows this event is not all about fun and games but also learning.

“I want to build robots because they're fun to make and it helps the world," said one student. "Some places where they have big things, they have robots that make stuff.”

Organizers say seeing so many excited students eager to learn makes the competition worth it.

“The only opportunities were if you were into sports and band," said Career Pathway Coordinator Jennifer Richardson. "Now since we are reaching some different kids and we're getting them excited about it at a younger age.”

School officials admit hearing that Mississippi ranks at the bottom of the list when it comes to education is not good news. That's why they work so hard to make sure every student is fully equipped with the best technology and teachers to make the grade.

“It's the stigma we all face in Mississippi, said associate Superintendent Edith Mitchell. "We tend to differ with that in Madison County, our motivate, educate and graduate. We are always looking for ways to motivate our kids and we think certainly this is one of them. Educate them through all the different aspects, so they can be competitive not only in the State of Mississippi but nationally and internationally.”

