Lawmakers consider infrastructure for state property in the Capital City

The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.More >>
