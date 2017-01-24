Lawmakers consider infrastructure for state property in the Capital City

Thousands drive into the Capital City for work at state jobs each day. This causes wear on infrastructure. Meanwhile, the state does not pay taxes on those buildings or contribute to infrastructure upkeep.

Legislators are working on plans for permanent funding for improvements in Jackson.

Water pouring through the cracked pavement at Mississippi and West Street Tuesday flowed in front of the building where lawmakers have presented numerous bills to provide funds to maintain the streets and infrastructure around state-owned buildings. It's a problem throughout the City of Jackson where state offices are housed.

Dixie National and fair crowds know the pain of maneuvering a pothole filled obstacle course near the coliseum and fairgrounds on Madison Street.

Senator David Blount of Hinds County and the Jackson Senate Delegation have introduced Senate Bill 2891, directed at maintenance around state facilities.

"The plan is to allow the city to keep more of the sales tax its collected in the city and that money would be spent specifically on infrastructure around state buildings," said Blount. "It would be maintained by the state because the state has to protect its investment."

"A lot of this water right here that goes in and under the ground is for state buildings," said Representative Earle Banks of Hinds County.

Banks has introduced similar bills and said legislation for permanent funding has been presented at least 15 times without passing.

"This is the Capitol Complex. This is where the capitol buildings are," said Banks. "This is where the people come. We've got First Baptist Church over there. All these historic buildings here, and they need help."

The proposed Senate plan would generate about $24 million dollars a year.

"The impression that people form of Mississippi is often based on what they see here in Jackson. Everybody benefits from a strong Capital City," added Blount.

Jackson City Spokeswoman Shelia Byrd said an unsuccessful measure for a Capitol Improvement District was introduced last year.

It would raise about $22 million dollars each year.

"The City has again requested state assistance for the maintenance of streets in Mississippi's Capital City. The Capital Complex Improvement Fund asks the state to divert taxes into a special fund for the City of Jackson," said Byrd. "If the measure is passed by the Legislature, it would be the first time the city and state would have a joint, sustainable plan."

