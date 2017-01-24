Hundreds gather for school choice rally at the State Capitol

It was shoulder to shoulder in the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday morning. Those in attendance at the rally wore yellow scarves as symbols that they were there to support school choice.

"We're spending money to make sure students are educated," said Empower Mississippi President Grant Callen. "We ought to let those funds follow those students to whatever school meets their needs."

It's not the choice aspect of the debate that fires up opponents. Instead, it's the idea that money is being redirected away from existing public schools.

"It's a diversion to talk about choice instead of trying to uplift an upgrade and move forward the public schools that we have in place now," explained Representative Steve Holland-D.

Mississippi has created more options in recent years. There are three charter schools and scholarships are available for special needs and dyslexic students. Parents who've enrolled their children in a charter school said it's an issue of access to a higher quality education.

"We no longer felt powerless," noted Pamela Seaton, grandmother of a Midtown Public Charter student. "We no longer felt hopeless. We no longer Felt uncertain. Because I knew exactly what she was getting and that's everything my choice allowed her to have."

"My child's education outweighs every other thing about the schools," added Smilow Prep parent Tiffany Minor. "Her education is the most important thing to me."

Supporters said the rally wasn't about favoring one choice over another. But rather putting parents in the driver's seat for those decisions.

"You cannot deny the demand for choice in Mississippi," said Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves.

