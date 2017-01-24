15-year-old killed in Vicksburg dirt bike accident identified

Raycom Image Bank VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -
A teenager was tragically killed in a dirt bike accident on Tuesday.
He has been identified by Warren County Deputy Coroner Kelda Bailess as Landon Scott Woodrick of Vicksburg.
Woodrick lives off of Gibson Road, a half mile from where he crashed.
Accident reconstructionist are still at the scene where the wreck happened.
Officials believe that Woodrick took a sharp turn from Gibson Road onto China Grove Road and did not compensate for the turn and hit a tree.
They do not believe any other vehicles were involved.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says that the accident happened around 4:30 pm Tuesday.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.