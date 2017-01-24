15-year-old killed in Vicksburg dirt bike accident identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

15-year-old killed in Vicksburg dirt bike accident identified

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A teenager was tragically killed in a dirt bike accident on Tuesday. 

He has been identified by Warren County Deputy Coroner Kelda Bailess as Landon Scott Woodrick of Vicksburg.

Woodrick lives off of Gibson Road, a half mile from where he crashed.  

Accident reconstructionist are still at the scene where the wreck happened.

Officials believe that Woodrick took a sharp turn from Gibson Road onto China Grove Road and did not compensate for the turn and hit a tree.

They do not believe any other vehicles were involved.  

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says that the accident happened around 4:30 pm Tuesday.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. 

