City cleaning up condemned properties, new law in works for transfer of land ownership

Across the Jackson Metro Area, the city says it has about 2,500 lots that need to be cleaned up or torn down.

"You have one house or two houses in a neighborhood and it just becomes an epidemic," said Ward 7 City Council Woman Margaret Barrett-Simon. "People can't live around it and they're not healthy."

To help clean up these blighted areas, the city must first guess how much the project will cost. They take into account things like what the building is made of and how much trash is in the yard.

The cost to demolish one of the nine properties, most recently approved, ranged anywhere from $5,000 to $18,000 dollars.

"We get the lowest and best bid," added Barrett-Simon. "We have bidders almost every time. We put contracts out and the money does come from the general fund."

So the way it works is; Taxpayers put up the money for the cleanup, first, Then, the city hopes the money gets paid back when they collect the landowner's property tax. However, that isn't always effective.

Now the city council is working on a new law that could give them ownership of these lots if they find the property owner has a habit of leaving messes.

"We want to force them to either put up, fix it, or let's get rid of it."

