Amazon will collect Mississippi sales tax

Amazon has announced that it will begin collecting Mississippi Sales Tax February 1, 2017.

"I appreciate Amazon for voluntarily stepping forward to collect the Mississippi sales tax," said Mississippi Department of Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson in a statement on social media. "I hope that other e-retailers will follow the lead of Amazon. A special thanks to Department of Revenue Associate Commissioner Meg Bartlett for her work with Amazon to secure this agreement."

Governor Phil Bryant released the following statement:

"I commend Department of Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson in leading these negotiations and appreciate Amazon for coming to the table in agreement to pay voluntary use taxes owed to the state of Mississippi. Obviously, this will provide more revenue to the general fund, starting this fiscal year, to help support core government services like law enforcement, our military, and public education."

