Survivor of domestic violence shows she is Mississippi Strong from her wheelchair

In two years, Jamecca Jones has come a long way. She was shot by her estranged husband in Jackson in May 2014. Since then, she has worked to stay independent and run her business, a hair salon in Pearl.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jamecca Jones says she does everything she did before her spinal cord injury. May 19, 2014, her life changed in an instant when she was shot by her estranged husband Anthony Brown at her Jackson home.

"He pulled my arm up and he shot me right here," said Jones. "I didn't know what was going to happen. I didn't know if I was going to live or die."

Brown shot himself and fell next to Jones. He died on the scene. Jones had a broken rib, a collapsed lung and she lost so much blood she needed a transfusion.

"It's like an everyday struggle, but I get over it," said Jones. "You know, everything that I do, I do it myself. I can do everything that I did before."

After rehab and working to stay independent, especially for her 3 children, Jones says her business is not what it was before the shooting.

"I think they see this chair and that's what they see," Jones told us. "But they have to look beyond the chair because I'm much more than this chair. This chair is just what I get around in."

Jones says she didn't survive the shooting, a month in the hospital, rehab or her wheelchair just to sit out on life. Her 17-year friend and business partner at Shades of Color says Jones in many ways is even better.

"Some mornings I don't feel like getting up. But I think about Jamecca," said Catrina Lampkin. "Jamecca gets up and moves around quicker than I do."

"This is what I know and I just don't want to give it up just because of something that happened," said Jones. "Just because of what one person did to me."

Jones has two daughters who are 17 and 5 and a 13-year-old son. She is hoping people will see she is Mississippi Strong and can keep going with just a little support.

