Waffle House on Hwy 18 robbed at gunpoint

The Waffle House on Hwy 18 was robbed at gunpoint around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect was wearing red shorts and a white t-shirt with a black shirt tied around his head. He was armed with a silver handgun and stole the whole cash register before running out the door toward the Walmart on Greenway.

Police said that nobody was injured.

If you have any information, please call Jackson police.

