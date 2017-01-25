Murder suspect arrested in Canton dance studio shooting

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Joshua McLaurin early Friday morning. He was wanted in the homicide related to the Canton dance studio that happened October 2, 2016.

22-year-old Quintarius Allen was shot and killed after a party at the Dynamic Divas Dance Studio. The shooting stemmed from an argument at the party but a motive is unclear.

Another suspect Damian Hart turned himself in on October 3, 2016.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

