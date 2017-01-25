Huge water main break in Jackson spews out gallons of water

Another water main break in Jackson has created a huge hole in the ground and is gushing water several feet into the air.

Employees reported the break on Forest Avenue to the city about two weeks ago.

They were told crews had to order a special piece of equipment before repairs could be made.

The break is not impacting residents or traffic in the area and the city has not told us what caused the break or when they plan to make repairs.

