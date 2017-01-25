Geyser erupts in West Jackson

Old Faithful? No, but the latest massive water main break in Jackson may resemble the geyser.

Water shooting several feet into the air; thousands of gallons, creating a small river on a Forest Avenue property. The manager of Cherokee Brick and Tile told Three On Your Side Wednesday it began with a water leak last week and erupted into a massive gusher this week.

A City spokesperson said emergency repairs will be made soon.

The low bid contractor has ordered parts. Repairs on the 48-inch water main could begin in 48 hours.

The city will notify area businesses and residents when water will be cut off as repairs get underway.

