Car overturns on I-55 near County Line Road - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Car overturns on I-55 near County Line Road

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An overturned car is in the southbound lanes of I-55, near County Line Road.

No word on injuries, but if you're driving in this area, expect a traffic slowdown and you may want to take an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly