Immigrants in Mississippi fearful of President's Executive Order - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Immigrants in Mississippi fearful of President's Executive Orders

Posted by Marie Edinger, Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

President Donald Trump has followed through on his campaign promise, signing an executive order Wednesday to begin planning to build a wall at the Mexican border.

The president's executive orders have these immigration advocacy groups in Mississippi reeling.

They're angry, they're upset, but most of all, they're scared.

Laura Cabrera was born in Mexico City but has lived here for 18 years. She has 5 children and is scared she'll be separated from them.

I asked her, Tienes miedo? Are you scared? 

"Si," said Laura. "Desde que Donald Trump se lanzo como candidato he sido descriminado en la calle, en el correo, en las tiendas. Tiengo mas miedo salir."( "Yes. Ever since Donald Trump announced his candidacy, I've been discriminated against in the streets, in stores. I'm afraid to go outside."}

It's people like Laura who could be most affected by President Trump's latest executive orders.

The President wants to revoke federal funding for areas that don't cooperate with immigration and customs enforcement.

"So that would mean that your local police, your local sheriff's deputies and so on, would have to act as ICE agents," explained Bill Chandler, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Immigrants' Rights Association.

The Mississippi Immigration Rights Association is stressing these laws would affect ALL Americans.

"Latinos and Asians, both foreign-born and native-born wield nearly 3.3 billion dollars in consumer purchasing power," said Patricia Ice, an immigration attorney.

Trump's executive orders called for an extra 5 thousand Border Patrol Agents and 10 thousand more immigration and customs enforcement officers.

Laura doesn't know what will happen to her and her family.

"Lo unico que quiero decir es que no estamos criminales," said Laura, tearing up. "Estamos aqui para una mejor vida." ("The only thing I want to say is that we aren't criminals. We're here for a better life.")

President Trump's order to build the wall would need approval from Congress, and there's no clear plan yet how that would be funded.

