Search For Missing Jackson Mother Continues

Search For Missing Jackson Mother Continues

Posted by David Kenney, Reporter
Tammyetta Spaulding vanished on September 3rd last year. The only clue, her car was found abandoned at Savannah street and I-55.

Her father continues to pray she'll be found alive.

"She just vanished as far as we know she just vanished, no one knows," said James Spaulding. "No one wants to say anything about where she is, I'm not going to say no one knows where she is, and were trying to find her. We just want her to come home."

Spaulding's disappearance is a mystery, even for police, who say their investigation into her whereabouts is still ongoing.

 "We're still actively seeking information at this time, we've not ruled out anything in the investigation at this particular point," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones. "We're still in high hopes she's found somewhere safe."

Police have also hit a roadblock in the investigation, and are hoping someone comes forward with clues to her whereabouts. No evidence of foul play has been found, also fueling hope she's alive.

"The cellphone they say was being used," added James Spaulding. "They said they tried to track it down. The last call bounced off a tower in Hazlehurst."

Spaulding is the mother of two. Her family says she would never just pick up and leave. They continue to put up flyers with her picture, with the belief, she'll be found alive.

Anyone with information on Spaulding is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-355-8477.

