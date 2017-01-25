Volunteers hit the streets to fight homelessness in Vicksburg

Homelessness is a growing problem facing states across the country, including in the Magnolia State. Wednesday, the annual Point In Time Count was held in an effort to get help and money for those who needs it the most.

“I read a scripture out of here and it tells me how to go through my day,” said Aubrey Dale Woods Sr.

Woods says his faith is what keeps him going after losing his home and possessions in a house fire in Vicksburg. A damaged house, he still sleeps in just about every night.

“I am just surviving by the Grace of God, that is it," said Woods. "Ain't no better way for me to put it because if it wasn't for him; I have been through some stuff.”

Woods got a surprise visit from volunteers working with the Point In Time Count. They tracked down him and other homeless folks to ask a series of questions. They also left them with a gift card and a bag of relief supplies.

“It is important that everyone has a place to stay and that America takes care of his own,” said organizer Tina Hayward.

Hayward is the leading the homeless count in Warren County. She says last year volunteers counted at least 169 homeless people.

“I see homeless youth, more of them," said Hayward. "I see more older homeless, over 55 homeless persons out here.”

She admits without volunteers this count would be difficult because the homeless population continues to grow across the county.

“A lot of people don't realize their own need for doing anything like this and saying, I am homeless and need help,” said a volunteer.

Volunteers say once the data is gathered, it goes to Housing and Urban Development to connect this group with the resources they need.

“We have people who do not want to be homeless and they need our assistance to get them into a place of their own,” said Hayward.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.