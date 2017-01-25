Fred Ross & Justin Senior representing Mississippi State at Senior Bowl

If you look around Ladd Peebles Stadium you'll find pictures of Dak Prescott plastered everywhere. Last year the Senior Bowl was a crucial week in the draft process for the former Bulldog, but this week it's all about Fred Ross. Once the go-to receiver for Dak in Starkville, Ross says he called the Cowboys QB for advice.

"I talked to him about it yesterday and he just told me to go out here and compete man and that everything I do is being watched, so do everything the best I can, so do everything the best I can and do it professionally and everything else will take care of itself"

Projected as a late-round pick, Ross is focused on proving drops aren't an issue with his game. "Just show the scouts that my hands are consistent, that I'm a great hands catcher and I'm going to come out here and compete at the highest level each and every day."

Part of the Senior Bowl experience also includes an itinerary full of interviews with NFL personnel. Ross says he met with the Dolphins, Ravens, Texans, and Cowboys so far this week. There's one interview in particular that stands out

"One guy asked me, 'Why do you drop so many balls?' and I said it's just a thing of focus and he said, 'Do you not love football?', I was like I love football with all my heart and he was like, 'Well you said focus so must not love football'. So he was just giving me a hard time and yeah that was a tough interview I started sweating."

Fred's MSU teammate Justin Senior is also in action this week. Like Ross, Senior is a projected late-round pick. The offensive lineman is looking to make an impression on scouts this week.

The 2017 Senior Bowl is Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is at 1:30pm CT, the game will be televised on NFL Network.