Traffic light outages cause headaches during peak drive time - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Traffic light outages cause headaches during peak drive time

By Roslyn Anderson, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A traffic light outage is causing headaches during peak commute periods in the Capital City. It's been a traffic nightmare for some drivers at the intersections of Old Canton and Colonial Circle and Westbrook Roads.

There is some good news, repairs have been made at Colonial Circle.        

Traffic signals are dark and cars are whizzing past stop signs at the intersection of Old Canton and Westbrook. Since Saturday's storms residents say the lights have not been working.

Jackson city officials said an Entergy pole that held some of the signal's field wiring was hit by a vehicle. 

This caused a short in some of the wiring that operates the signal heads.

Old Canton is a heavily traveled area in northeast Jackson.

"It's been out for the last couple of days since the storm this past weekend," said one resident. "It's hard to get out of the intersection coming into the main road. So a lot of them are just running straight through the light".

City officials also reported a traffic signal outage at Old Canton and Colonial Circle which had higher traffic volume. Entergy has replaced it.

Some residents complain that drivers are not stopping and the morning and afternoon commutes are a disaster because of the traffic light outages.

"I commute a little later in the day obviously, but coming home around rush hour we're backed up," said motorist Matt Smith."It takes 20 minutes for me to get just a quarter of a mile to turn the corner here".

According to the City of Jackson, crews will have to run new wiring at the signal at Westbrook Road to replace the damaged wiring.

No timetable was given as to when that work will be completed.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • GRAPHIC: Buncombe Co. man admits to killing, dismembering pregnant TV chef, husband

    GRAPHIC: Buncombe Co. man admits to killing, dismembering pregnant TV chef, husband

    Thursday, April 27 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-04-27 09:18:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-04-27 23:27:02 GMT
    Robert Jason Owens' 2015 mug shot (Source: BCSO)Robert Jason Owens' 2015 mug shot (Source: BCSO)

    The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.

    More >>

    The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly