Traffic light outages cause headaches during peak drive time

A traffic light outage is causing headaches during peak commute periods in the Capital City. It's been a traffic nightmare for some drivers at the intersections of Old Canton and Colonial Circle and Westbrook Roads.

There is some good news, repairs have been made at Colonial Circle.

Traffic signals are dark and cars are whizzing past stop signs at the intersection of Old Canton and Westbrook. Since Saturday's storms residents say the lights have not been working.

Jackson city officials said an Entergy pole that held some of the signal's field wiring was hit by a vehicle.

This caused a short in some of the wiring that operates the signal heads.

Old Canton is a heavily traveled area in northeast Jackson.

"It's been out for the last couple of days since the storm this past weekend," said one resident. "It's hard to get out of the intersection coming into the main road. So a lot of them are just running straight through the light".

City officials also reported a traffic signal outage at Old Canton and Colonial Circle which had higher traffic volume. Entergy has replaced it.

Some residents complain that drivers are not stopping and the morning and afternoon commutes are a disaster because of the traffic light outages.

"I commute a little later in the day obviously, but coming home around rush hour we're backed up," said motorist Matt Smith."It takes 20 minutes for me to get just a quarter of a mile to turn the corner here".

According to the City of Jackson, crews will have to run new wiring at the signal at Westbrook Road to replace the damaged wiring.

No timetable was given as to when that work will be completed.

