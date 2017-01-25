Evan Engram & Chad Kelly representing Ole Miss at Senior Bowl

At the end of last season, Evan Engram weighed his draft options, got the go back to school evaluation, and decided returning to Oxford would be his best move. By the end of 2016, Engram cemented himself as the most prolific receiving tight end in Ole Miss history.

This week, the former Rebel begins his path to the draft, meeting with NFL scouts and personnel.

"They're going to get a really versatile player. A guy that can move around, all over the ball. Come out here with the best of the best, and I want to win. I want to show that I'm one of the best players, the most unique player out here."

After re-writing the record books as a tight end, NFL teams know he can catch and run. Fast and undersized for the position, Engram says he wants to prove himself in the trenches this week.

"That's probably the biggest question mark in my game, is getting physical in the run game. Just to show that I'm willing to get in there and get dirty. And show that I have the ability to be successful at it too, that's one of my biggest objectives this week."

And the quarterback Engram caught passes from the last two seasons is also in town. Chad Kelly is still recovering from a season ending knee injury. He's watching practice and participating in off the field activities.

Kelly plans to "come in here every day prepared, write down as many notes as I can, try to know this playbook even if I'm not playing. I'm just excited for this opportunity to be around great coaches and great guys. I'm just trying to do whatever the doctor says, I'm in great hands down in Florida right now, and I'm doing everything they're telling me to do."

The 2017 Senior Bowl is Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is at 1:30pm CT, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

