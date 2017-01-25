3 On Your Side Investigates: What's in the Water?

Nearly two years ago, a lead scare in the Capital City revealed nearly one out of every four homes had lead levels that exceeded what the EPA calls "safe" for adults. That revelation led to hundreds in the metro testing water in their homes to see if their pipes also carried the poison.

For months now, the city of Jackson has been working to comply with requirements from the Mississippi Department of Health to make sure your water's as safe as possible.

While recent samples show an improvement there, thousands of homes throughout the metro remain at risk.

"I make sure I drink nothing but bottled water now. I do cook with it, too," said Jackson resident Jeanette Bealer. "I bought a water filter but haven't hooked it up yet. Anything I can think of to try not to drink it from the faucet."

Public works engineers say the water going through the city's distribution system is well below the EPA's actionable limit.

That means the lead could come from one of two other areas: service lines or your home's piping.

It may not be much of a surprise, then, that some resorted to testing their water to make sure it's safe.

That's what we did at the WLBT studios on Jefferson Street.

A kit purchased at a local home improvement store told us within minutes that the water coming out of the tap did not carry lead.

That's only one sample in a city of 173,000, though.

Jackson officials insist the water quality is improving. In December 2015, 22 percent of samples showed lead exceeding the EPA's limit.

That decreased to less than 11 percent in September 2016.

Even so, the city's Consumer Confidence Report indicated the highest concentration in 2015 at 28 parts per billion, almost twice the EPA's limit.

What about other areas of the metro?

"My water, I haven't had it tested, but as it didn't come up in the news, I figured it was okay," said Brandon resident Jackie Barnes.

We tested two homes, one each in Flowood and Madison, and those results also came back negative for lead.

Or at least levels that were barely detectable.

That basically matches what we found in Madison and Flowood's water quality report: though both had lead in their systems, it was well below the EPA's limit.

A 3 On Your Side analysis of water quality reports from every water association in the metro reveals 90 percent of those water associations in Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties contain some degree of lead in the system.

While those levels are well below federal limits, the EPA warns there is no safe level of lead in water, especially where children are concerned.

If you live in Jackson, you can buy a test kit from the health department for $15 and find out for yourself. They also sell kits for other areas for $20.

You can also buy a water filter for your faucet -- which filters out lead -- for about the same price.

"If I got one of those test kits and I found that the water coming out of my faucet had higher levels of lead and this and that, who do I go to then? Who fixes that?" Barnes said.

The Centers for Disease Control suggests locating the source of the lead, which could be coming from the service pipe on your street or fixtures and pipes in your own home.

You should begin by asking your water authority these questions:

1. Does my water have lead in it above EPA’s action level of 15 ppb?

If the answer is no, no action is needed.

If the answer is yes, also ask the next question:

2. Does the service pipe at the street (header pipe) have lead in it?

This information is very important. It determines which of the next two actions (A or B) you should follow to protect your household’s health.

A) If the pipe in the street (header pipe) DOES NOT have lead, the lead in your tap water may be coming from fixtures, pipes, or elsewhere inside your home.Until you eliminate the source, you should take the following steps any time you wish to use tap water for drinking or cooking, especially when the water has been off and sitting in the pipes for more than 6 hours:

a. Before using any tap water for drinking or cooking, flush your water system by running the kitchen tap (or any other tap you take drinking or cooking water from) on COLD for 1–2 minutes;

b. Then, fill a clean container(s) with water from this tap. This water will be suitable for drinking, cooking, preparation of baby formula, or other consumption. To conserve water, collect multiple containers of water at once (after you have fully flushed the water from the tap as described).

B) If the pipe at the street (header pipe) DOES contain lead, lead in the tap water may be coming from that pipe or connected pipes (it may also be coming from sources inside your home).Until the lead source is eliminated, you should take the following steps any time you wish to use tap water for drinking or cooking, especially when the water has been off and sitting in the pipes for more than 6 hours. Please note that additional flushing is necessary:

a. Before using any tap water for drinking or cooking, run high-volume taps (such as your shower) on COLD for 5 minutes or more;

b. Then, run the kitchen tap on COLD for 1–2 additional minutes;

c. Fill a clean container(s) with water from this tap. This water will be suitable for drinking, cooking, preparation of baby formula, or other consumption. To conserve water, collect multiple containers of water at once (after you have fully flushed the water from the tap as described).

3. In all situations, drink or cook only with water that comes out of the tap cold. Water that comes out of the tap warm or hot can contain much higher levels of lead. Boiling this water will NOT reduce the amount of lead in your water.

4. You can also reduce or eliminate your exposure to lead in drinking water by consuming only bottled water or water from a filtration system that has been certified by an independent testing organization to reduce or eliminate lead. See resources below.

5. Children and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure. Therefore, for homes with children or pregnant women and with water lead levels exceeding EPA’s action level of 15 ppb, CDC recommends using bottled water or water from a filtration system that has been certified by an independent testing organization to reduce or eliminate lead for cooking, drinking, and baby formula preparation. Because most bottled water does not contain fluoride, a fluoride supplement may be necessary.

Also, some bottled waters have not been tested and may not be appropriate for consumption. Contact independent testing organizations that certify bottled water.

6. Make sure that repairs to copper pipes do not use lead solder.

