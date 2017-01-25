Amazon will start collecting Mississippi sales tax for online purchases

Your Amazon shopping is about to get a little more expensive. Amazon will be adding Mississippi sales tax to your orders starting February 1.

Small businesses are looking forward to having one less roadblock to a level playing field.

Alicia Todaro owns Migi's Boutique in Flowood. She knows about the convenience factor of shopping online.



"I've definitely been guilty of using Amazon myself whether it's something for my child for Christmas or finding a better price on a pair of shoes," said Todaro. "I've done it."



But since becoming a small business owner, she hopes people won't be disappointed paying the sales tax. Instead, she looks at it as a way to level the playing field with mom and pop stores.



"Now that they may be getting a $1 or $2 difference versus $10 difference including the sales tax, maybe that would make those people more apt to come into the store and buy from someone like myself or another small business," added Todaro.



Amazon is the largest online seller in Mississippi. The Department of Revenue commissioner expects that it could mean $15-30 million a year that the state will now bring in.



"This is totally voluntary," explained Mississippi Department of Revenue spokesperson Kathy Waterbury. "There's no law requiring them at this point to collect our sales taxes for us."



In an already tight budget year, lawmakers say any new revenue will help.



"Hopefully other large companies that don't have a presence in Mississippi will do the same thing," explained Senate Pro Tempore Terry Burton.



Others have mixed emotions on it.



"I think some people would be opposed to it because the reason they're doing shopping online is to save themselves some money," added Representative John Hines-D.

There's actually a line on the individual income tax form where you're supposed to report the sales tax you didn't pay through companies like Amazon. It's listed as a "use tax". As you can imagine, that's difficult to enforce.

