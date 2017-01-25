Jackson residents frustrated with car break-ins - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson residents frustrated with car break-ins

Posted by Jessica Bowman, Weekend Anchor
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A car window busted out in downtown Jackson; Residents are unhappy and one of them is speaking out.

"Yes, all the time. I see a lot of windows and stuff," said Linda Williams. "They are just gang banging and throwing bricks, bottles, and everything. Crime is just going on everywhere."

A car window was recently busted out on North President Street. You could still see the shattered glass left behind in the car seat.

"People are just doing all kind of crimes now," added Williams. "It's really bad that our own community is doing this."

Jackson Resident Linda Williams isn't the owner of this car but said she was recently victimized by the same crime. Thieves busted her car window and stole her phone.

"I think it's wrong because people just go out here and hit people's cars," said Williams. "People are trying hard to make a decent living and people will just go out here and do anything. They just don't care."

Williams said because of the number of break-ins that are happening in the downtown Jackson area, most residents know not to leave valuables in their cars. She said if you have to park on the side of the street, make sure you are aware.

"They just need to be careful and watch out because it's going on everywhere," said Williams.

No word on what or if anything was stolen from this car on North President Street.

