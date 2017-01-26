Rankin Co. Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting.

One person was shot around 2:00 a.m. Thursday and taken to the hospital.

The unidentified victim is in stable condition.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey has not said where the shooting happened, but he did say they plan to make an arrest soon.

This story will be updated as soon as there is more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.