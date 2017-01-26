Richland police arrest man for firearm and drug possession

Richland Police Department FLEX Unit seized one ounce of crack cocaine during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Authorities say Ashton Williams was stopped for a traffic violation on Highway 49 in Richland. The Flex officer noticed the crack cocaine on Williams and searched the vehicle, finding a loaded gun.

Williams was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Firearms found during the commission of drug related crime can double the sentence of the offender if they are found guilty.

