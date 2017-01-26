MDOC looking for probationer who left job center - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MDOC looking for probationer who left job center

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOC Source: MDOC
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

MDOC is looking for a man who left the WIN Job center on I-55 Frontage Road.

He is a 23-year-old probationer named David Stewart II. The job center is at 5959 I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson. Stewart was supposed to be picked up from the center Wednesday afternoon.

Stewart was convicted in Warren County on two counts for vehicle burglary in March 2016.

He was sentenced to serve 7 years and placed on 5 years probation. He was released on probation November 2016.

Call MDOC at (662) 745-6611 or local authorities, if you know where he is.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

